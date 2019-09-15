Sysco (SYY) Holder Shayne & Co Has Upped Stake; Spf Beheer Bv Upped Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $9.36 Million

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 57,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 475,406 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.37 million, up from 418,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,517 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4.32 million shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 471 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,612 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 220,519 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 716,142 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clean Yield Grp Inc invested 0.31% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Monarch Mgmt stated it has 1.92% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 159,909 shares.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,935 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 4,999 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.08% or 44,035 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 41,353 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 161,291 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 665 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 1.46M shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 1,442 shares. Ally Financial Inc holds 32,000 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. New York-based Olstein Capital LP has invested 1.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 1.82% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eastern Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication invested in 5,528 shares or 0.08% of the stock. L & S Advsr Inc holds 2,476 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.