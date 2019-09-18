Sysco (SYY) Holder Scott & Selber Has Raised Holding by $1.23 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Holds Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 2.66 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 2.71M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Cap Mgmt stated it has 22,445 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lynch Assocs In owns 1.96% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 71,547 shares. Ballentine Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 12,479 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc reported 235,468 shares. 67,610 were reported by Qs Lc. Montag Caldwell has invested 4.86% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Allen Investment Management Ltd has 11,627 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc reported 16,952 shares stake. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dakota Wealth reported 3,337 shares stake. Shelter Mutual holds 1.56% or 65,150 shares. Saturna has 1.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 429,325 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 1.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bluestein R H & Company holds 1.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 257,910 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.