Sysco (SYY) Holder Scott & Selber Has Lifted Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reports increase in daily users in North America, rebounding from drop late last year; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook listening to microphones… since 1975; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06 million shares traded or 61.68% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

