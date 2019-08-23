Sysco (SYY) Holder Sabal Trust Co Has Boosted Position by $2.13 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Heartland Advisors Upped Position

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 393,179 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25 million, up from 360,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 543,488 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 45,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 182,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 136,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 2.15 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 643,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,203 shares. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 83,765 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Numerixs Invest owns 198,520 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,231 shares. 2.03M were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. 456,138 are held by Victory Cap Management. Country Commercial Bank invested 1.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.25% or 313,311 shares. Roundview Limited Company owns 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,432 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,487 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Finance Group reported 174,717 shares. Monetta Svcs holds 0.39% or 10,000 shares. Hemenway Ltd Llc owns 147,101 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,878 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).