Sysco (SYY) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Position by $54.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 66.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 782,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 398,200 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 7,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 182,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 190,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 16,370 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 11,755 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Scott And Selber invested in 12,188 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 713,567 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arrow Fincl holds 56,040 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Fort Lp invested in 0.54% or 49,390 shares. Ww Asset Inc reported 190,770 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.42 million shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 26,208 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises as Trump Delays China Tariffs; ECB Cuts Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Oracle Releases Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 6,854 shares. Tctc Ltd Llc has 24,114 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 79,858 shares. Coastline Company accumulated 78,669 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,000 shares. Chem Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Signaturefd Ltd Co stated it has 4,488 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.29% or 18.74M shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 25,913 shares. Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sei Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 123,199 are held by Toth Advisory. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Savant Capital owns 5,364 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 8,321 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.