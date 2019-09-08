Sysco (SYY) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Stake; Howard Capital Management Cut Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $925,600 as Market Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 117.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 78,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 144,482 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 66,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62 million shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP) by 9,973 shares to 90,700 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 178,475 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Putnam Fl Inv Management stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Advisory invested in 418 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 997 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 621 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 397 shares. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 4,535 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 232,126 shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Company has 3.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.12% or 8,317 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Limited Partnership has invested 6.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 6.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.75% or 24,122 shares.

