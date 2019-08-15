Sysco (SYY) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lowered Stake; As Under Armour (UA) Stock Value Rose, Quantres Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake by $665,700

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 51,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 116,716 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 168,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 1.38 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 1.39M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares to 40,366 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.08% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Capital Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 11,568 shares. Moreover, Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peoples Fincl Corp invested in 14,625 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Haverford has 14,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Security Natl Communication reported 2,500 shares stake. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 379 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,986 shares. 9,200 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has 13,374 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 39,844 shares. Mariner Limited Company invested in 475,964 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Delivers: Street Remains Bullish On Food Service Company After Q4 Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.