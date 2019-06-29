Sysco (SYY) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Its Stake by $5.52 Million; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Shares Rose While Tci Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position by $712,000

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 43.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 83,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,081 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 192,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 2.49 million shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. The insider Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 25,659 shares to 143,649 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 166,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Haverford Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rowland & Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 94,831 shares. Acg Wealth owns 7,973 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Allen Limited Co holds 2.5% or 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,188 shares. Canandaigua Bank And has 8,541 shares. Telos Capital Incorporated reported 25,900 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 41,833 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Bartlett & Co Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 71,957 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 15,450 shares. 23,755 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Smith Salley And Associates invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 4,961 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 19,418 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 5.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Guardian Tru Commerce has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community Trust & Investment Comm owns 7,186 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 143,432 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 977,767 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 22,578 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Smith Moore accumulated 0.5% or 1,170 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 395 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Lc reported 1,135 shares stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,137 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 26,454 shares in its portfolio.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.