Sysco (SYY) Holder Iberiabank Trimmed Its Position; Gopro (GPRO) Holder Tenor Capital Management Lifted Stake

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 2.95 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 8,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,797 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 16,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,155 shares to 38,197 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.76 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 13,734 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Lc stated it has 475,964 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd invested in 0% or 189 shares. Curbstone Financial Management has invested 0.55% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 36,810 shares. 327 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co owns 63,128 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 65,439 shares. 41,833 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Tompkins Financial accumulated 0.03% or 1,876 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 307 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership stated it has 205,015 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 6 – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Declares 50th Dividend Increase NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco is â€œat the Heart of Food and Serviceâ€ at the National Restaurant Association Show 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc. NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2019 : EMB, GPRO, GM, LYV, PHM, MSFT, CZR, C, QQQ, BAC, KEY, INTC – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GPRO, JD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro (GPRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in GoPro (GPRO) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro: Is The Pain Over? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 13,685 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.38M shares. Cibc Markets Inc holds 0% or 80,680 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 2.27 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 2.36M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 9,500 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,648 shares. Maverick Limited invested in 4.07M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Company has 218,594 shares. Cambridge Research Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,512 shares. Lpl Ltd has 43,546 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 10.49M shares.