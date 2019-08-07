Sysco (SYY) Holder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Valuation Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 67,584 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 851,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.42M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 12,074 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares to 101,247 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (Prn) (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 15.89 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 135,300 shares to 589,800 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 120,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

