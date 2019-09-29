Sysco (SYY) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.37 Million as Share Value Declined; Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Ebay Com (EBAY) by $1.51 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 76,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 721,563 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.03 million, down from 798,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 38,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 780,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83 million, down from 819,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NYSE:NOV) by 193,963 shares to 508,295 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI) by 94,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited holds 25,243 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pension has 0.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ruggie Group Incorporated has 173 shares. Sky Inv Ltd holds 5,624 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 3.08M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pitcairn owns 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 20,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 933,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Natl Bancorp In reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 71,000 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Company accumulated 2.94 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 16,225 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 299,227 shares. Pdt Ltd Co has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Arcadia Investment Mi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Ycg Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Com invested in 27,968 shares. Eagle Ridge has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 4,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Focused Wealth accumulated 468 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 1.43M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The New York-based Spears Abacus Llc has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,180 shares. 10,180 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,779 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 366,660 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $164.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 40,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH).