Sysco (SYY) Holder Colony Group Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Position by $486,324

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 9,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 43,052 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 52,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 1.80 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 5.24M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.79 million for 20.23 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,642 shares to 12,543 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

