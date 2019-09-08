Sysco (SYY) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Its Stake by $338,316; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Value Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Raised Its Stake

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.68 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62 million shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

