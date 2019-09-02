Sysco (SYY) Holder Baxter Bros Trimmed Position; Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased New York Community (NYCB) Position by $467.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in New York Community (NYCB) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 40,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 4.29 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60 billion, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in New York Community for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.53 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.24M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,771 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc accumulated 75,230 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 1,950 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 299,606 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,305 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv reported 27,975 shares. 6,733 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Connors Investor Svcs accumulated 40,068 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,976 shares. American Century has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Coastline Tru stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc owns 7,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 701,300 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $86.80M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. CIAMPA DOMINICK also bought $394,641 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Natl Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 121,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 670,819 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 233,207 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.02% or 168,395 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 152,721 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 10,446 shares. John G Ullman & Associate stated it has 100,875 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 468,903 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated reported 19,678 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Moreover, Crawford Counsel has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 447,400 shares.