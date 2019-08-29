Sysco (SYY) Holder Baxter Bros Has Lowered Holding; American National Insurance Company Cut Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $26.72 Million; Stock Price Declined

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 2.30M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,403 are held by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 38,900 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,256 shares. 10,048 are owned by Stonebridge Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,202 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Co has 11,453 shares. 3,394 are held by First Business Fincl Serv. Fairfield Bush holds 855 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wade G W And reported 42,529 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has 2,706 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ashfield Limited Liability Company holds 23,786 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Llc accumulated 8,952 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,631 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,563 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,111 shares. Pggm Invs holds 1.08M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, American & has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 450,143 shares. 14,981 were reported by Stratos Wealth Limited. Sei stated it has 263,487 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 1,693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sandhill Ltd Liability Co holds 11,809 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hl Serv Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 217,646 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Duncker Streett And Com Inc invested in 48,057 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).