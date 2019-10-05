Sysco (SYY) Holder American Century Companies Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.70 Million; Davenport & Company Has Increased Holding in Ge (GE) as Stock Value Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 224,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.72M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Ge (GE) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 223,194 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 823,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP) by 11,626 shares to 794,522 shares, valued at $104.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Cof (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Management Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,155 shares. American Intll Gp Inc holds 2.87M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 19,490 shares. Roosevelt Gru owns 35,831 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 54,884 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability has 21,942 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 53,383 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,700 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 697,438 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shufro Rose Lc holds 0.22% or 216,234 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.5% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 131,140 shares to 471,253 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 58,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 5,529 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.23 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Spectrum Mngmt holds 0.5% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 25,380 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 1.77M shares. Sky Investment Group owns 65,615 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 5,465 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 1.55 million shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Foundation stated it has 5,731 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 0.06% or 5,875 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited stated it has 228,548 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).