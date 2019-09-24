Sysco (SYY) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Its Stake by $1.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Upped Equifax (EFX) Position by $1.15 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 574,724 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.64M, down from 595,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 1.68M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 296,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13M, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 534,731 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 21/04/2018 – DJ Equifax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFX); 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 81,733 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 496,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,395 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 0.12% or 14,612 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 70,040 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Guardian Life Com Of America reported 349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru Commerce has 0.82% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Com has 5,225 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 1,635 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 16,137 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Shapiro Capital Ltd Com reported 1,800 shares. First Bancorporation invested in 0.13% or 6,527 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Cap Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.75 million for 20.30 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 118,500 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $132.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Matls Plc by 283,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

