Sysco (SYY) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; Stepan Co (SCL) Sentiment Is 1.58

Stepan Co (SCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 95 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 60 reduced and sold their holdings in Stepan Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.00 million shares, down from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stepan Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 52 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.83% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. SYY’s profit would be $549.34M giving it 16.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sysco Corporation’s analysts see 35.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 1.37M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 shares were sold by Libby Russell T., worth $3.81 million. On Monday, February 4 CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 22,321 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Limited has invested 0.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cibc Asset has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 103,514 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 254,487 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 21,575 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,293 shares. Brookstone has 3,173 shares. 37,746 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Limited. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 4,172 are owned by Leavell Investment Management. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,000 shares. Nomura Holdings invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 52,933 shares. Financial Counselors reported 8,772 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,317 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 4.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $37.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.03 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 20.52 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Stepan Company for 109,251 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 176,667 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 91,728 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 1% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 139,223 shares.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 5.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.38 per share. SCL’s profit will be $29.75 million for 17.74 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.