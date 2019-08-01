Sysco (SYY) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.83% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. SYY’s profit would be $549.95 million giving it 15.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sysco Corporation’s analysts see 35.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 498,153 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Monday, February 4. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $35.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.66 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,100 are owned by Teton Advsrs Incorporated. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 5,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 1.75M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Hillsdale Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.09% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.39% or 16,398 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 900 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,191 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.58% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 15,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 86,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited stated it has 539 shares.

