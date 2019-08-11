Sysco (SYY) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $226.72 Million

Analysts expect Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.83% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. SYY’s profit would be $549.95M giving it 16.35 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sysco Corporation’s analysts see 35.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06M shares traded or 61.68% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 16.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 2,382 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 12,060 shares with $1.15 billion value, down from 14,442 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $46.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,488 shares to 69,910 valued at $13.28 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 710 shares and now owns 10,044 shares. Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd reported 4,763 shares. Pictet North America Advisors owns 3,707 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 60,817 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cambridge has 0.97% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 171,167 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 111,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 11,582 shares. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.09% or 2,235 shares in its portfolio. 2,238 were reported by Hrt Finance Limited Com. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 24,501 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.63% or 108,744 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co holds 78,097 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 61,366 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 71,566 shares. 37,776 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd.

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7200 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 9.30% above currents $69.99 stock price. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 0.15% or 436,861 shares. 299,606 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Regal Invest Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 16,190 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Lc has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 18 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 2,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mathes Com has 3,900 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 8,321 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Allied Advisory Service Inc stated it has 20,179 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability owns 181,197 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 84,176 were reported by Wendell David Assocs. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bath Savings Tru holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35,734 shares.