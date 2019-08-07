Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Food Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sysco Corporation has 81.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sysco Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sysco Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco Corporation 0.00% 65.60% 8.70% Industry Average 1.29% 20.22% 4.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sysco Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco Corporation N/A 69 23.95 Industry Average 226.47M 17.61B 26.93

Sysco Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sysco Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 2.00 1.17 2.20 2.43

$76.5 is the average price target of Sysco Corporation, with a potential upside of 11.53%. The potential upside of the rivals is -12.01%. Based on the results given earlier, Sysco Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sysco Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sysco Corporation -2.21% -2.99% -2% 9.01% 2.85% 9.43% Industry Average 4.84% 4.59% 5.16% 15.90% 21.18% 26.70%

For the past year Sysco Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Sysco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Sysco Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.95 and has 0.99 Quick Ratio. Sysco Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sysco Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Sysco Corporation has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sysco Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sysco Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sysco Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Sysco Corporation.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues through 324 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.