Sysco Corp. (SYY) Stake Raised by Trian Fund Management Lp; Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $326,600

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 186,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, down from 191,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 1.08M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, up from 23.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 1.10 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc invested in 0.5% or 125,992 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 109,548 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited stated it has 195,080 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 0.1% or 975,545 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc reported 10,984 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.42% or 762,139 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 24,058 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 197,785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 973,202 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Company has 10,166 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.20 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27,132 shares to 51,942 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

