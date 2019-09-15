Sysco Corp. (SYY) Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Raised Its Stake by $34.27 Million as Share Value Declined; As Copart (CPRT) Market Valuation Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.76 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, up from 23.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 23,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 75,939 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 99,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.61M shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Copart (CPRT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14,764 shares to 603,401 shares, valued at $56.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 32,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 49,738 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 185,544 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 81,938 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 1,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 15.85M shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 3.02M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.02% or 218 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 30,636 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2.35 million shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Da Davidson & invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv invested in 41,524 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 25,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.01% or 40,475 shares. Mathes Inc reported 3,900 shares stake. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 31,756 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,541 shares. Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bridges Invest accumulated 5,760 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advsr has invested 1.84% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Suntrust Banks reported 223,346 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru reported 131,272 shares stake. 93,998 are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Mairs Power reported 5,272 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.