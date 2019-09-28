Sysco Corp. (SYY) Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $34.27 Million; Armistice Capital Stake In Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Was Boosted

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 1.46 million shares traded or 143.81% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Workers In Virginia Choose Teamsters Local 822 – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 0.85% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 21,456 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 123,199 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 5,364 are held by Savant Limited Liability Corp. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,395 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.28% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,300 shares. Paragon Management has 4,642 shares. Optimum, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,168 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 201,230 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). D E Shaw & holds 163,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 91,191 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Com holds 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 12,308 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.03% or 11,040 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Bailard Inc reported 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Fmr Lc owns 0.12% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 8.27M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 11,729 shares. 45,000 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. 141,700 are held by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited. Healthcor LP has 1.82% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 40 are owned by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Ws Management Lllp has 0.13% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Tru Of Vermont reported 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Advsr Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 40,000 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 14,081 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,118 shares.