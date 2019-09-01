Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holder Trian Fund Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore holds 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 13,363 shares. Mufg Americas has 4,557 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.21% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Howe And Rusling owns 700 shares. Amer Century Cos stated it has 0.31% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Haverford has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,105 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 4,101 shares. Cadinha Ltd reported 100,493 shares stake. Coastline Tru Com invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 1.07% or 145,699 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 10,375 shares. Bowling Ltd invested in 6,996 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.12% or 8,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0.9% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 201,983 shares.

