Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holder Trian Fund Management LP Has Decreased Holding; As Foot Locker (FL) Share Value Declined, Manatuck Hill Partners Raised Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 3.60M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 2.96M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 107,572 shares. Waters Parkerson Communications Ltd holds 0.06% or 10,787 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 13,207 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt owns 14,669 shares. 152,906 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Group L P. Highland Management LP invested 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 89,657 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Nuance Invests Limited Liability Co reported 0.39% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schulhoff &, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,435 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 30.13 million shares. Vanguard Inc owns 43.86M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 2.08 million shares. The Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.68% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 3.76M are owned by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Capital Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 22,698 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 57,568 shares. Gw Henssler Associate owns 0.04% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 6,338 shares. Moreover, Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability has 5.3% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 926,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.86% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 186,700 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Nordea Management, Sweden-based fund reported 190,566 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,022 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd reported 13,253 shares.

