Sysco Common Stock (SYY) Now Covered By Consumer Edge; Davidson D A & Company Increased Intl Paper Co (IP) Position By $935,145

Davidson D A & Company increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 20,781 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 364,933 shares with $16.78 million value, up from 344,152 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 1.01M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA

Consumer Edge issued Underweight rating on Sysco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:SYY). The firm has initiated coverage on shares of SYY in a note shared with investors on 18 July.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S also sold $2.10 million worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Stephens downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 6,098 shares to 24,370 valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 19,538 shares and now owns 36,935 shares. Ishares Tr (IDV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.99M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $36.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. $1.47 million worth of stock was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4. On Thursday, January 31 Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 60,156 shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 504,065 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney