Sysco Com (SYY) Share Value Rose While Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $735,570; Multi Color (LABL) Position Maintained by New South Capital Management Inc

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 82,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,059 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 401,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 610.09% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 11,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,865 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 43,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 361,792 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares with value of $3.81 million were sold by Libby Russell T..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 5,309 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 54,722 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1.85M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 899,803 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 12,012 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.28% or 10,400 shares. Motco reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Signature And Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,657 shares. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2.64% or 1.36M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3,111 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 17,450 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 4,750 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd reported 17,672 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 28,873 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% or 90,876 shares in its portfolio.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 14,000 shares to 197,257 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC) by 43,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,100 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,049 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is C&J Energy Services, Inc (CJ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Multi-Color Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Bargain Stocks With Positive Earnings Growth Estimates – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 14, 2019.