Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

We are comparing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.71 N/A -1.92 0.00 Repligen Corporation 70 19.73 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 highlights Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.