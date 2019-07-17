Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 150.93 N/A -1.92 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 50.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 59.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.95% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.