Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Since Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 219.36 N/A -1.92 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.84 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.