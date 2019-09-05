Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 178.27 N/A -1.92 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2048.08 N/A -1.09 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.