Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Table 1 highlights Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,424,812.03% -74.3% -57.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,149,377.59% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.