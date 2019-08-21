Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (:)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and KemPharm Inc. (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 210.47 N/A -1.92 0.00 KemPharm Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.