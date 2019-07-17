Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 151.72 N/A -1.92 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 86.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 56.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 41.6% respectively. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.95% stronger performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.