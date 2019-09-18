Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 209.80 N/A -1.92 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.