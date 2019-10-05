Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,690,498.59% -74.3% -57.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 46,246,246.25% -27% -20.8%

The Current Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 97.6%. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.