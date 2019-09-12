Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Since Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 222.60 N/A -1.92 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 84.9% respectively. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.