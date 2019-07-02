Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 166.04 N/A -1.92 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.83 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential upside is 6.15% and its consensus price target is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.