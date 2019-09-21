Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 19.33 N/A -2.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 0.7% respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.