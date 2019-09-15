Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 219.36 N/A -1.92 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 8.86 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.