Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reaches $9.25 After 9.00% Up Move; Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Has 0.74 Sentiment

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 97,158 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 23.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 23/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $370M; 30/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 21; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $15.3M; 16/05/2018 – SYROS TO PRESENT ON DESIGN OF ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SY-1365 AT UPCOMING ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECT TO OPEN EXPANSION COHORTS IN PHASE 1 TRIAL IN MID-2018; 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 23/04/2018 – DJ Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYRS)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $438.18 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $10.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SYRS worth $39.44M more.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 14 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 19 decreased and sold their equity positions in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.39 million shares, down from 8.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $438.18 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The company has market cap of $317.22 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Terril Brothers Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund for 843,227 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 508,632 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 59,004 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 716,773 shares.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 157,591 shares traded or 32.86% up from the average. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.