Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reaches $11.23 After 5.00% Up Move; Sanmina-sci USA (SANM) Has 2.17 Sentiment

Sanmina-sci USA Inc (SANM) investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 126 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 58 sold and reduced equity positions in Sanmina-sci USA Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 62.99 million shares, up from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sanmina-sci USA Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 79 New Position: 47.

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 166,783 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 23.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 23/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/03/2018 – Syros to Present New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 in Ovarian Cancer at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 14/05/2018 – Aisling Capital LLC Exits Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Expects to Open Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1 Trial in Mid-2018; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $370M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYRS); 16/04/2018 – SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECT TO OPEN EXPANSION COHORTS IN PHASE 1 TRIAL IN MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily PretreatedThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $461.58 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $11.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SYRS worth $23.08M more.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 50,929 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation for 127,486 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 904,792 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.86% invested in the company for 379,710 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 1.68% in the stock. Donald Smith & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Analysts await Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.51% negative EPS growth.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $461.58 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.

