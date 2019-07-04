Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) EPS Estimated At $-0.41; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -16.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 34,591 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 48.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 12/03/2018 Syros Announces Appointment Of Joseph J. Ferra As Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Expects to Open Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1 Trial in Mid-2018; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $370M; 17/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $15.3M; 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 14/05/2018 – Aisling Capital LLC Exits Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals: On Track to Report Data From Dose Escalation Portion of Phase 1 Trial in 4Q of 2018

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $361.12 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 57,093 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields stated it has 117,500 shares. 47,560 are held by Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 220,305 shares. Blackrock owns 8.01M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 121,000 are held by Millrace Asset. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 135,745 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 3.18 million were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.05% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 154,695 shares. Moreover, White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 1.16 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court