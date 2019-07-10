Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) At $8.50 Forms Bottom; Last Week Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill. See Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) latest ratings:

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 521,347 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Lc has 11,475 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 262,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 1.42 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,630 shares. Howard Mngmt reported 1.66% stake. Pictet Asset Limited reported 26,100 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 104,083 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions invested in 0.01% or 15,142 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Long Pond L P has invested 7.5% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,728 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 50,085 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 152,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 573.33 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

Analysts await Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% EPS growth.