Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparing side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 223.22 N/A -1.92 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.30 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average target price and a 670.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 49.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.