Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 197.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.75 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 5.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.