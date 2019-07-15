Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 150.13 N/A -1.92 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.25 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.