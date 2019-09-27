Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparing side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 285,104,364.33% -74.3% -57.5% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37,341,236.24% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 183.51% and its average price target is $27.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 0% respectively. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.