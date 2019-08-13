Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 165.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.